Netgear launching new ReadyNAS devices – South African pricing

Netgear is launching three new ReadyNAS storage systems in South Africa.

The RN420, RN520, and RN620 range of devices feature Intel processors and five levels of data protection, and offer a 10Gb Ethernet network interface and expandable storage.

Consumers using a new ReadyNAS product will be able to back up and restore data using the Netgear Ready DR app.

Users can also use the Netgear Insight smartphone app to set up and monitor their NAS units.

The new Netgear ReadyNAS products are being distributed by Duxbury Networking in South Africa, with recommended retail pricing detailed below.

ReadyNAS 620

ReadyNAS 626 – R35,199

Intel D-1508 2.2GHz

6 storage bays

4GB DDR with EEC

ReadyNAS 628 – R36,899

Intel D-1521 2.2GHz

6 storage bays

8GB DDR with EEC

10 Gigabit Copper Ethernet Ports

ReadyNAS 520

ReadyNAS 524 – R27,299

Intel D-1508 2.2GHz

4 storage bays

4GB DDR with EEC

10 Gigabit Copper Ethernet Port

ReadyNAS 526 – R28,995

Intel D-1508 2.2GHz

6 storage bays

4GB DDR with EEC

ReadyNAS 528 – R29,499

Intel D-1508 2.2GHz

8 storage bays

4GB DDR with EEC

10 Gigabit Copper Ethernet Ports

ReadyNAS 420

ReadyNAS 420 products will feature 2 and 4-bay configurations, and will support up to 40 users.

The ReadyNAS 420 Series will be available in South Africa from April 2017.