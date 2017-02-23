Netgear launching new ReadyNAS devices – South African pricing

23 February 2017

Netgear is launching three new ReadyNAS storage systems in South Africa.

The RN420, RN520, and RN620 range of devices feature Intel processors and five levels of data protection, and offer a 10Gb Ethernet network interface and expandable storage.

Consumers using a new ReadyNAS product will be able to back up and restore data using the Netgear Ready DR app.

Users can also use the Netgear Insight smartphone app to set up and monitor their NAS units.

The new Netgear ReadyNAS products are being distributed by Duxbury Networking in South Africa, with recommended retail pricing detailed below.

ReadyNAS 620

ReadyNAS 626 – R35,199

  • Intel D-1508 2.2GHz
  • 6 storage bays
  • 4GB DDR with EEC

ReadyNAS 628 – R36,899

  • Intel D-1521 2.2GHz
  • 6 storage bays
  • 8GB DDR with EEC
  • 10 Gigabit Copper Ethernet Ports

ReadyNAS 620 Series

ReadyNAS 520

ReadyNAS 524 – R27,299

  • Intel D-1508 2.2GHz
  • 4 storage bays
  • 4GB DDR with EEC
  • 10 Gigabit Copper Ethernet Port

ReadyNAS 526 – R28,995

  • Intel D-1508 2.2GHz
  • 6 storage bays
  • 4GB DDR with EEC

ReadyNAS 528 – R29,499

  • Intel D-1508 2.2GHz
  • 8 storage bays
  • 4GB DDR with EEC
  • 10 Gigabit Copper Ethernet Ports

ReadyNAS 524X

ReadyNAS 420

ReadyNAS 420 products will feature 2 and 4-bay configurations, and will support up to 40 users.

The ReadyNAS 420 Series will be available in South Africa from April 2017.

ReadyNAS 422

