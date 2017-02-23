Netgear launching new ReadyNAS devices – South African pricing

Netgear is launching three new ReadyNAS storage systems in South Africa.
The RN420, RN520, and RN620 range of devices feature Intel processors and five levels of data protection, and offer a 10Gb Ethernet network interface and expandable storage.
Consumers using a new ReadyNAS product will be able to back up and restore data using the Netgear Ready DR app.
Users can also use the Netgear Insight smartphone app to set up and monitor their NAS units.
The new Netgear ReadyNAS products are being distributed by Duxbury Networking in South Africa, with recommended retail pricing detailed below.
ReadyNAS 620
ReadyNAS 626 – R35,199
- Intel D-1508 2.2GHz
- 6 storage bays
- 4GB DDR with EEC
ReadyNAS 628 – R36,899
- Intel D-1521 2.2GHz
- 6 storage bays
- 8GB DDR with EEC
- 10 Gigabit Copper Ethernet Ports
ReadyNAS 520
ReadyNAS 524 – R27,299
- Intel D-1508 2.2GHz
- 4 storage bays
- 4GB DDR with EEC
- 10 Gigabit Copper Ethernet Port
ReadyNAS 526 – R28,995
- Intel D-1508 2.2GHz
- 6 storage bays
- 4GB DDR with EEC
ReadyNAS 528 – R29,499
- Intel D-1508 2.2GHz
- 8 storage bays
- 4GB DDR with EEC
- 10 Gigabit Copper Ethernet Ports
ReadyNAS 420
ReadyNAS 420 products will feature 2 and 4-bay configurations, and will support up to 40 users.
The ReadyNAS 420 Series will be available in South Africa from April 2017.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.