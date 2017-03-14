Teraco raises R1.2 billion to expand data centres

Teraco has raised a medium-term funding facility from Absa amounting to R1.2 billion.

Jan Hnizdo, chief financial officer for Teraco, said the money is earmarked for investment into the company’s data centre infrastructure.

“We will use the funding to further invest in the Teraco campus in Isando,” said Hnizdo.

“The site presently has 20MW of capacity, which needs to all be brought online. We have also purchased land adjacent to the existing site allowing for further expansion.”

A component of the funding has also been set aside for the construction of Teraco’s new data centre in Bredell, Gauteng.

Hnizdo said the Bredell site has 24MW of power and more than 6,000m2 of technical deployment space. It will eclipse the existing Teraco campus from a power availability perspective.

“Bredell will be the largest commercial data centre in Africa and Teraco the largest commercial data centre operator in Africa,” he said.

Teraco builds and operates colocation data centre facilities and the NAPAfrica Internet exchange point, where its clients connect to submarine cable systems, African terrestrial networks, major African IP backbones, and key content.

When all of Teraco’s current data centre construction and planned expansions are built, it will have 50MW of capacity – which will account for 45% of South Africa’s total capacity.

Now read: Johannesburg Internet Exchange launches in Teraco