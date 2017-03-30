Behind-the-scenes photos of data centre under construction at Teraco

Teraco is finishing construction of the expansion of its data centre in Isando.

Called JB1 West, the new wing of Teraco’s Isando data centre adds 5,000m2 of floor space.

The expansion also brings the power capacity of the site to 20MW, said Teraco.

Teraco has also started construction of a new facility at Bredell in Gauteng. With 24MW of capacity, the Bredell data centre will be Teraco’s largest.

Teraco said it has a great relationship with the Ekurhuleni municipality, which it said has provided it with excellent electricity services.

This was a big factor in deciding to place its new data centre in Bredell.

The addition of JB1 West and Bredell to Teraco’s infrastructure forms part of the company’s larger expansion plans – which will see it invest billions during the next three years.

Teraco will have invested R2 billion by June 2017, with plans to invest another R2 billion in the next two to three years.

With construction of JB1 West nearly finished, Teraco gave MyBroadband an opportunity to see the data centre in various stages of completion.

Some halls were finished, but not filled, while other halls in the data centre were still bare – with fibre, cooling, and power yet to be installed.

The photos below provide a look at what we saw.

Security check

Cross-connect room

JB1 East – a full hall

JB1 West – empty halls

JB1 West – bare halls

Control centre

Cable feeds, cooling, and building exterior

The roof

The roof – the gear

Teraco office interior