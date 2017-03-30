Behind-the-scenes photos of data centre under construction at Teraco

30 March 2017

Teraco is finishing construction of the expansion of its data centre in Isando.

Called JB1 West, the new wing of Teraco’s Isando data centre adds 5,000m2 of floor space.

The expansion also brings the power capacity of the site to 20MW, said Teraco.

Teraco has also started construction of a new facility at Bredell in Gauteng. With 24MW of capacity, the Bredell data centre will be Teraco’s largest.

Teraco said it has a great relationship with the Ekurhuleni municipality, which it said has provided it with excellent electricity services.

This was a big factor in deciding to place its new data centre in Bredell.

The addition of JB1 West and Bredell to Teraco’s infrastructure forms part of the company’s larger expansion plans – which will see it invest billions during the next three years.

Teraco will have invested R2 billion by June 2017, with plans to invest another R2 billion in the next two to three years.

With construction of JB1 West nearly finished, Teraco gave MyBroadband an opportunity to see the data centre in various stages of completion.

Some halls were finished, but not filled, while other halls in the data centre were still bare – with fibre, cooling, and power yet to be installed.

The photos below provide a look at what we saw.

Security check

Teraco security check

Cross-connect room

Teraco cross-connect meet-me-room

JB1 East – a full hall

Teraco JB1 East full cage - exposed

Teraco JB1 East full racks - exposed

Teraco JB1 East full cages

Teraco JB1 East full cage

Teraco JB1 East racks

Teraco JB1 East racks and cage

Teraco JB1 East cage

Teraco JB1 East inside cage

JB1 West – empty halls

Teraco JB1 West empty hall - exposed

Teraco JB1 West empty racks - exposed

Teraco JB1 West empty cage

Teraco JB1 West empty hall

Teraco JB1 West power and emergency

Teraco JB1 West empty rack

JB1 West – bare halls

Teraco JB1 West bare hall

Teraco JB1 West bare hall

Teraco JB1 West bare hall cupboards

Teraco JB1 West raised floors

Control centre

Teraco control centre

Cable feeds, cooling, and building exterior

Teraco basement cable trays

Teraco JB1 West exterior

Teraco Isando generator fuel

Teraco JB1 exterior

The roof

Teraco view from the roof -scaled

The roof – the gear

Teraco JB1 West roof fire system

Teraco JB1 West roof redundant systems

Teraco JB1 East roof

Teraco JB1 West roof water cooling

Teraco JB1 West roof water cooling exposed

Teraco Skylight

Teraco JB1 West roof

Teraco JB1 West cooling

Teraco JB1 West lightning rod

Teraco office interior

Teraco Isando office

Teraco Isando office plants

Teraco office history plaque

Teraco office coffee machine

Teraco office boardrooms

Teraco Isando Skye Bar door

Teraco Isando Skye Bar interior

