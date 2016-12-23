Build your own network with XDSL’s Mega Fibre

If you are a reseller looking to build your own network, XDSL’s Mega Fibre gives you access to 25% more fibre than the single largest ISP in South Africa.

The more customers and branches you connect, the more you enjoy the advantages of contention and unused traffic if you take XDSL’s Mega WAN and Mega Internet product with Mega Fibre.

This gives total control and self-management on your network.

Being the leader of the pack, XDSL have built a next generation network that spans more than 200 000km Fibre in South Africa, in just 13 years.

XDSL’s 64 POPS (Points of Presence) are positioned perfectly to reach most businesses in South Africa and are growing daily.

Spanning 14 Data Centres across South Africa and internationally incorporating Cisco, Juniper and Ciena, XDSL built up a backbone with bandwidth speeds up to 40Gbps.

XDSL’s Mega Fibre is designed for Corporates, ISP’s and Resellers that want to build their own network.

Features and benefits:

Access to high speed Fibre

This service is only available in certain pops

Fibre access will be a layer 2 service and will always be a 1:1 service

Save on cost and total ownership

Sling shot your business in to the future with our Mega Product range

Combined with Mega WAN and Mega Internet products you will receive a complete network that competes with the best

Have total control of you network and bandwidth

For more information, visit the XDSL website.

This article was published in partnership with XDSL.