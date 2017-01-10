Get Original HP Toner cartridges for the best performance

With Original HP Toner cartridges, you can ensure that your printing workflows go smoothly and forget about ever compromising on performance.

Original HP technology delivers reliability and superior print quality to cater to all your printing needs.

With Original HP Toner cartidges you will benefit from reduced service calls, interruptions and a maximised printer life.

Advantages of Original HP Toner include:

Reliable performance: You can count on Original HP LaserJet toner cartridges to provide dependable reliability and impressive page quality as compared with non-HP alternatives.

Print to impress: You can depend on unsurpassed quality and reliability with Original HP toner cartridges.

Get more for your money: Reduce your cost of printing with Original HP LaserJet toner cartridges.

Reduce your environmental impact: You can conveniently recycle at no additional cost – thanks to the HP Planet Partners recycling programme, no Original HP cartridges go to a landfill.

Find your perfect toner with HP’s broad toner portfolio which accommodates a diverse range of printing requirements and budgets.

HP Economy toner cartridges

HP Economy toner cartridges offer a low print volume at the lowest price.

HP standard toner cartridges

HP standard toner cartridges offer a standard print volume at a standard price.

HP High Yield toner cartridges

HP High Yield toner cartridges offer a high print volume at a lower cost per page.

HP 2- and multi-packs

HP 2-packs contain 2 black toners and HP colour multi-packs contain CYM toners and offer the best value and convenience for frequent printers.

With a legacy of printing excellence, more than 13,000 imaging and printing patents worldwide, Original HP toner cartridges are sophisticated pieces of technology that live up to their promises.

This article was published in partnership with HP.