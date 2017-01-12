New Year, New You: Reinvent yourself as a New Professional

Do you ever feel like your workplace is changing faster than you are?

It’s time to arm yourself with the intellectual ammo you need to create order from chaos and exude confidence in the face of uncertainty.

Since its inception in 2013, GetSmarter's annual Career Guide has been downloaded by over 40,000 professionals who need exclusive access to the latest industry insights, workplace trends, and career advice in order to kickstart a successful career strategy in the new year.

2017's edition of this highly anticipated 25-page Guide focuses on the four key strategic priorities for New Professionals looking to grow their careers against a backdrop of unprecedented global shifts in the working world:

1. Work with great people first, the rest will follow

You know you can’t achieve your career ambitions alone.

It’s time to make yourself known as a resource for others when they’re stuck, and ensure you’re always ready to take charge and steady the ship in a crisis.

The only way to get ahead in today’s interconnected world is to care deeply about the development of others, and use your influence to be a rising tide in the teams you work within.

2. Optimise your environment for optimal productivity

A key character trait of the New Professional is knowing how to self-direct to drive for the right results.

Being tenacious in improving both yourself and your environment, and using your decisive productivity to create motion and momentum in others, is something you don’t necessarily need to be in the office all day, every day, to achieve.

3. Future-proof your career path

The New Professional’s personal motto is “Quit or be exceptional.”

To stand out from the crowd in 2017, you need to make sure mediocrity isn’t something you’re known for.

And shaking up the status quo means devising a clear, strategic vision for the future of your career, or – as the case may be – your next career, job title, or salary increase.

4. Shift your own professional paradigms

The New Professional is a future-orientated, global thinker and a ferocious learner.

If you’re ready to disrupt the traditional ways of doing business you need to feed your curiosity.

To make it big in any industry, you need to constantly open your eyes to new opportunities – the kind that stretch you beyond your capabilities and strengthen your professional potential.

