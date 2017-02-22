Software developers find jobs this way every day

OfferZen is a recruitment platform that is radically changing the way South African software developers find work.

Launched just over a year ago, more than one developer finds work through OfferZen each day.

Developers on OfferZen don’t apply to jobs. Instead, companies make the first contact by sending an interview request.

As part of the interview request companies give upfront salary information.

Developers can get 5-10 interview requests in their first week on OfferZen.

“As software developers ourselves we saw how insanely inefficient the developer job market was,” said Philip Joubert, OfferZen co-founder.

“We had friends who are awesome coders working in crappy jobs, while other companies would have loved to have them.”

More than 350 companies are already hiring through OfferZen.

This includes startups like SnapScan, SweepSouth and TaxTim, as well as larger companies like Takealot, Barclays, Investec and Entelect.

Transparency is a key part of this new approach, and both developers and companies benefit from it.

Developers win because they can receive and compare multiple job offers.

Companies win because they are able to benchmark their salaries with those competing in the same market.

Developers looking to use OfferZen can expect hands-on support from a talent advisor.

They help developers get their profiles polished, and support them throughout their job search.

Unlike recruiters, OfferZen’s talent advisors don’t receive any kind of bonus when someone finds a job.

For more information, and to sign up with OfferZen for free, visit the OfferZen website.

This article was published in partnership with OfferZen.