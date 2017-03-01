Euphoria Telecom Partners with SABEN and Century City Connect

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system is a key contributor to the overall success of South Africa’s labour market and its future economic growth.

South African Broadband Education Networks (SABEN) is an initiative tasked to solve bandwidth poverty at South Africa’s TVET colleges by working with these institutions to procure self-funded internet connectivity.

Through SABEN, colleges can receive internet and data networking services from SANReN and TENET.

SABEN caters for 17 of the 50 TVET colleges in South Africa with approximately half a million students presently enrolled.

For the education sector, reliable internet means access to information for both teachers and students.

Both groups, who may not have access to educational materials at home or off-campus, can tap into unlimited resources for training and development purposes.

Euphoria Telecom recently partnered with SABEN to bring VoIP services to TVET colleges on their self-procured networks.

This partnership gives TVET colleges access to a cloud PBX solution, without the costs of onsite, traditional business PBX services.

The Euphoria network offers free calling for anyone on the network.

By extending a residential service called Fresh Phone to students as well, TVET colleges can remain in contact with their students – at no additional cost.

As an example, student finance departments often want to keep daily contact with their students.

With Euphoria’s service, these calls become zero rated, saving TVET colleges daily calling costs.

“Education is about today’s youth and their contributions to the economic growth of the country.

This partnership is another catalyst, like connectivity, to enabling social development within the public education sector.

The benefits of Euphoria’s service extend well beyond financial gain,” says SABEN managing director Arno Hart.

Euphoria Telecom – finally a dedicated alternative to Telkom in Century City

Century City Connect – employing cutting edge, innovative technology, Century City Connect provides world-class, open-access fibre-optic connectivity.

Century City Connect is a carrier neutral ‘last mile’ open-access network over which a select number of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) offer services to those living and working in the precinct.

Euphoria Telecom is the first dedicated voice communications provider on the Century City Connect open-access fibre network.

Euphoria was approved as a service provider – based on customer-centricity, technological advancements, innovative products and services.

“Customers are at the core of all our business decisions. Offering month-to-month billing and no long-term contracts was a decision based on our customers need for flexibility and reliability.

We believe in our motto – Better Communications for Work,” says CEO of Euphoria Telecom, George Golding.

Euphoria Telecom’s offering brings a true alternative for the Century City business users and residents, finally a dedicated alternative for Century City.

This partnership is the next step in creating a first world digital experience for customers working and living within the precinct, this is one of many partnerships that will propel South Africa into the digital era.

This article was published in partnership with Euphoria Telecoms.