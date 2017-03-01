RS Components unveils improved mobile-optimised website to support growing mobile user base

RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE:ECM), the global distributor for engineers, has developed a new and improved website optimised for mobile devices to support its growing mobile user base.

The company has seen a fourfold increase in mobile traffic to its website year on year and the new site enables customers to more easily search and buy products whenever and wherever they need.

The release further supports the company’s priority to provide a best-in-class experience for customers.

The new mobile-optimised website provides a much-improved user experience for customers accessing the RS portfolio of over 500,000 products on their mobile devices, making it easier and more convenient for them to research, browse and purchase on the go.

Developed using Agile methodology, which has enabled the enhancements to be implemented quickly and efficiently, the website allows customers to check real-time stock availability, pricing, view technical specifications and datasheets, manage their basket and checkout using their RS account or pay by credit card.

Alex von Schirmeister, Chief Innovation Officer at RS, commented: “The mobile-optimised RS website is another key step in our ongoing efforts to improve the online experience for our customers.”

“With our mobile user base expanding, providing an enhanced mobile-optimised experience is vital and is already helping us to drive more traffic onto our site than ever before. Agile methodology has once again been the key to this implementation and will enable us to continue to quickly improve the site over the coming months,” he said.

RS Components also supports Engineers on-the-go with the RS Toolbox App that combines electronic reference material with calculation and conversion tools available in an easy-to-use format.

The RS Toolbox App offers an extensive range of functions, including a multitude of engineering calculators, converters and lookup tables.

The app also has a barcode scanner making it quick and easy to source electronic materials and if you are looking for an alternative product just use the handy RS PRO tab.

