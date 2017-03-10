Hit the road with Jack Parow on ShowMax

Catch rap star Jack Parow as he gears up with a couple of Harley Davidsons on the new KykNET series Dis Hoe Ons Rol, now available on ShowMax.

See the sights and the people of South Africa through the lens of a local legend, as Parow and his best ‘chommie’, Hardus van Deventer, spend 30 days visiting nine provinces.

“I have always wanted to make a travel program. I think that is the main reason why I started working in television,” says producer and fellow presenter van Deventer.

It’s more than just a travel show. Live performances are a big part of it, and Parow’s management team said he could only do the series on condition that he holds a concert in each of the provinces they visit.

Thirty days, nine provinces, nine concerts. Why not?

Parow and van Deventer came up with the idea for the show over a beer, where they discussed putting a show together.

“After throwing around a couple of ideas and a beer or two later, we decided to throw all the ideas into one show – travel, reality TV, interviews, food, bars, bikes and everything in between,” says Parow.

Fans of Jack Parow, and even those who don’t know his music will, without a doubt, enjoy the programme.

Some of the concerts on Dis Hoe Ons Rol happen at South Africa’s biggest festivals, while others are in small dorpies and are far more intimate.

“People are also going to get to know Zander Tyler, the man behind Jack Parow. What he likes, what he is scared of, what makes him happy,” says Van Deventer.

From the production stable of kykNET, Dis Hoe Ons Rol is available for South African and international ShowMax subscribers.

