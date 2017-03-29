Should teens sit on the boards of digital companies?

Whether you view teens as creative, colourful and fun-loving go-getters or struggle to endure one-sided conversations answered in monosyllabic grunts, teens sit at the top of the list when it comes to exploring digital consumer profiles.

Regardless of how we might expect teens to interact with adults, they are the most valuable customer when it comes to the digital realm.

These youngsters might not have the experience or business acumen to sit on a company’s executive board, but they do have the necessary insight to guide companies along a unique consumer journey.

Not only are they close to the latest trends and better in-touch with the needs and wants of the future consumer; they are the first generation who do not have to adapt to the massive changes in technology because they have fundamentally acclimatised to it.

The question now arises, should the boards of digital companies include a 10% quota of teens?

While we recognise that it is a radical question, it does force us to think about the benefits of having a deeper understanding of a highly unique consumer profile that is otherwise untouchable – after all, do adults really know what exactly teens want?

In 2013 and 2014, Facebook made two bids – one to purchase SnapChat and the other to purchase WhatsApp – two of the world’s largest and best performing social platforms.

The bids were made because, over the years, teens have migrated away from spending hours on Facebook and have found their new home in a variety of diverse social platforms which offer video and filter functions, and Facebook wanted its most popular and strongest demographic back.

While it might be difficult to manage a 10% quota of teens on an executive board, it does encourage the digital industry to take a deeper look at its future.

It is also important to remember that, with teens on board, executives would not only identify the needs and wants of teens, but they would also gain insight into how to package and deliver their products and services.

It should also be noted that teens catch on to trends more quickly than any other consumer demographic – not only are they on track with the fastest burning trends, but they are also privy to that which has yet to ignite.

The digital industry boasts a steep vertical, and growth and development is imperative if it aims to keep up with the needs and wants of teens that exist in a world where instant gratification is glorified.

While teens are fluent in technology, they also have stronger purchasing power than ever before, which creates an abundance of opportunities for digital entrepreneurs who can offer services or products that can evolve as quickly as the ever-changing needs and wants of teens.

In an effort to ensure that digital enterprises remain up to speed, it is important to take note of the fact that the world – with its 6 billion people that have access mobile phones1 and therefore increasing access to the Internet, according to Time Magazine – is in desperate need of smaller ICT businesses that can feed into larger corporations and assist them with meeting the expectations of the generation.

This can be achieved by means of business incubator and entrepreneur growth programmes that aim to assist entrepreneurs to scale their digital businesses and feed into the supply chains of larger, more established digital enterprises.

In an effort to better understand the movement of the industry, including a 10% quota of teens would not only challenge companies, but would also encourage executives to stretch their imaginations – perhaps the next big digital development lies dormant in the mind of an executive that has become complacent in position and age.

Alternatively, we could be looking at a handful of teens who feel inspired enough to start their own digital companies in an effort to keep up with the needs of their peers.

If you are a digital or ICT entrepreneur, and would like to accelerate your business, click here .

This article was published in partnership with RaizCorp.