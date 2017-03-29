Vox renews Lions sponsorship

Vox has once again signed a sponsorship agreement with the Golden Lions Rugby Union (GLRU), forming the perfect centre partnership.

This marks 12 years for Vox as the technology partner of Golden Lions Rugby, providing the union with telecoms and connectivity solutions.

Rudolf Straeuli (CEO of GLRU) and Jacques du Toit (CEO of Vox) are pictured above celebrating this milestone.

“The value behind the Lions brand resonates incredibly well with ours, an organisation that has fought its way into a strong position with a determination to lead the charge,” Du Toit said.

This article was published in partnership with Vox Telecom.