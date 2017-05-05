Win with Datacentrix – complete a short cloud survey

Datacentrix has been offering highly agile, next generation cloud services for over five years.

The company’s highly-mature local cloud platform is scalable, self-service driven, available immediately and operated on a pay-per-use basis.

“To ensure our cloud strategy is aligned to business requirements, Datacentrix has put a really quick survey together with a lucky draw for the participants,” says Jacques Viljoen, Solutions Architect at Datacentrix.

Datacentrix is offering one lucky participant an epic hot air balloon safari for two for responding to its Cloud Services survey.

“The aim of the survey is to get a better understanding about the demand for cloud services and the type of services that businesses require,” explains Jacques.

“The survey only takes a few minutes to complete, and every validated entry will go into the lucky draw,” he adds.

Datacentrix offers both public and private Cloud Services from its tier 3+ capable, highly-available datacentre infrastructure.

These services leverage Datacentrix’ service desk, network, and security operations centre, and they are underpinned by award-winning data centre infrastructure.

Datacentrix provides true cloud services with management, monitoring, security, and always-on availability built in.

Customers only pay for services that they consume or subscribe to.

Services are provisioned as they are required and billed as the services are consumed.

​Customers have the option to grow or shrink the subscribed services to suit their business requirements.

​Software as a Service (SaaS)

Business software applications on demand, including hosted Exchange (calendar, presence, email), Microsoft Lync (Skype for Business), archiving, mobility (Android and iOS) and a self-service portal.

​Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

On-demand computing infrastructure (servers and storage to operating system level) with optional backup and off-site storage.

​Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Database or other business applications that require on demand, Microsoft SQL and SharePoint platforms.

Back up as a Service (BaaS)

Enterprise-class protection and reliable backup that meets specific business demands at a predicable cost.

