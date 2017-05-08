Get 10x what you need with Activate Telecoms’ business connection deal

Activate Telecoms is offering businesses a great deal that includes 10 Mbps broadband, Office 365, IP phones, hosted extensions, and much more.

The “10x What You Got!” promotion has been launched to celebrate Activate Telecom’s transition to becoming a full-house telecommunications provider as well as turning 10 years old in 2017.

“We now offer all communications under one roof, from Fibre to voice to Office 365,” says Mark Ritchie, Activate Telecoms Sales Director.

The “10x What You Got!” promotion includes:

10 Mbps broadband delivered on Fibre (Microwave where Fibre is not available)

10 x IP phones

10 x Office 365 bus essentials package

10 x Hosted extensions

1 x wireless AP

1 x 24 port switch

1 x MikroTik for voice

R1,000 worth of anytime, anywhere, local calls

All this is being offered by Activate Telecoms for R6,999.00 pm and a once off R3,500 install and set up fee.

Activate Telecoms is a company dedicated to the successful management of every aspect of telecommunications and provides tailor-made telecommunication solutions.

“What makes Activate Telecoms unique is not only our knowledge of the industry, but years of experience in the successful set-up of a full communication solution for a company’s specific needs,” adds Mark.

Activate Telecoms utilises cutting-edge technology, complimented by South Africa’s most innovative networks, to provide the most efficient and cost effective solutions.

“We can cater for any communication need, from a simple ADSL/fibre to Satellite solutions, and we guarantee support and will go out of our way to get your problems resolved and ensure all communication needs are met,” Mark concludes.

For more information, visit the Activate Telecoms website. Or call us on 011 612 3690.

This article was published in partnership with Activate Telecoms.