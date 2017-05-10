Huawei launches the P10 in South Africa

At a vibrant, star-studded event in Johannesburg, Huawei launched the P10 in South Africa.

The P10 features a 5.1-inch 1080p display, powered by a Kirin 960 chipset, and supports dual-SIM functionality, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and can expand their storage through a MicroSD card.

The hardware is powered by a 3,200mAh battery and uses four antennas to support 4.5G functionality for faster data speeds and a dual-antenna for its Wi-Fi system for better coverage.

Huawei has used new “diamond-cutting” technology for the metal body of the P10, which protects the device from scratches and scratch, nor will you leave fingerprint marks on the smartphone when touching it.

It features a Leica Dual-Camera 2.0, with a rear 20MP monochrome sensor and a 12MP sensor for colours, and a fingerprint reader and the Android OS with EMUI 5.1 also come standard with the devices.

The device will be available in South Africa from Friday 12 May, with the P10 costing R12,999 and the P10 Plus priced at R13,999.

Below are some images from the event, hosted at the launch Urban Tree in Johannesburg.

For more information about the P10, visit the Huawei website.

The full specifications for both the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are detailed in the table below.

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus i Specifications P10 P10 Plus Dimensions 143.5 x 69.3 x 6.98 mm 153.5 x 74.2 x 6.98 mm Weight 145g 165g OS Android 7.0 EMUI 5.1 Android 7.0 EMUI 5.1 Display 5.1″ FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 5.5″ 2K (2,560 x 1,440) Processor Kirin 960 – 4x Cortex A73 2.4GHz + 4x Cortex A53 1.8GHz Kirin 960 – 4x Cortex A73 2.4GHz + 4x Cortex A53 1.8GHz RAM 4GB 4GB/6GB Storage 32GB/64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB/256GB Camera rear 20MP + 12MP 20MP + 12MP Camera front 8MP 8MP Battery 3,200mAh 3,750mAh Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC Network LTE FDD, TD-LTE LTE FDD, TD-LTE

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.