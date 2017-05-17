Cyber resilience – Can your organisation deliver after a cyber event crisis?

ContinuitySA is hosting a webinar in support of Business Continuity Awareness Week.

Hosted by Al de Brito of ContinuitySA, this webinar will cover five domains that focus on preventative, detective and reactive controls within the organisation.

These five domains will follow the process of identifying, protecting, detecting, responding and recovering, giving a holistic view of the full cycle of infrastructure resilience.

Some of the questions that de Brito will address include what to do if your organisation is faced with a crisis and whether you have the necessary steps and procedures to recover from a cyber-attack.

He will also be discussing phishing, as 91% of APT (Advanced Persistent Threats) begin with spear phishing emails, and successfully phishing key individuals could give hackers the ‘key’ to breaching security in further attacks.

The event is taking place on Wednesday 17 May 2017 at 11:30, but will also be available on demand thereafter.

For more information and to register, go to https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/1476/253027.

