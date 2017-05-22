Developers, play the sci-fi game, complete the survey, and win!

VisionMobile has launched the Developer Economics Q3 2017 survey, focusing on tools, training and career development.

Every year more than 40,000 developers around the world participate in this survey, so this is a chance to be part of something big and make your own contribution to the developer community.

The survey features questions on topics like development resources and where to find them, tutorials and courses, distribution channels, developer tools and SDKs, as well as languages, platforms, app categories, new technologies, and revenue models.

What’s also great about this survey is that it is 100% relevant since it has been made by developers, you’ll get to learn about new tools, and it only takes 15 minutes.

A developer survey that is actually fun

The Developer Economics survey offers an extra fun factor, and your answers will be gradually forming a profile – showing you what kind of character you’d be in a sci-fi developer universe.

When you finish, you’ll get to read your full profile plus VisionMobile will also show you how your responses compare to other developers’ in your country, so you’ll get a sense of how you compare to other devs.

What’s your character going to be? A cyborg trooper, a technomancer, a bounty hunter?

Complete the survey and find out.

Participants can win one of the tens of prizes available, including an iPhone 7, a Pixel phone 32GB, an Oculus Rift, a Surface Pro 3, a 12-month Xbox Live Gold Membership, and more.

Insights to help you improve your paycheck

You’ll also be the first to receive the Developer Economics Q3 2017 report (due August 2017) based on key survey findings.

These findings will include insights for you to improve your paycheck, and provide opportunities for organisations to find talent.

“There are many reasons why someone might prefer one job over another, but let’s be honest: developers deserve to get paid well, given their important position in the global value chain,” says Stijn Schuermans, VisionMobile Senior Business Analyst.

Results from the previous survey revealed that there are enormous differences in how much developers in each region and software sector earn.

“The best-earning developers in our survey – those in the top ten percent – often earn tens and sometimes hundreds of times as much as the least well-off, i.e. the bottom decile,” Schuermans reveals.

“Part of this gap is location-driven, but a developer’s skill, knowledge, and reputation do matter, so investing in them will pay off.”

For more information, and to complete the survey now, click here.

