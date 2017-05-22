HP launches new Ink Tank printers for high-volume home users

HP Inc. unveiled the new HP DeskJet GT 5820/10 All-in-One series targeted at high-volume home users looking for a wireless ink tank printer that never stops.

“High volume home users are focused on efficiency and are constantly on the lookout for innovation that can reduce cost and minimise disruption to their work,” said Jane Geypen, HPS Category Manager for South Africa.

“The new HP DeskJet GT series makes high-quality, reliable printing more affordable and wireless printing and ink refill easy and fuss-free.” she added.

The HP DeskJet GT series prints up to 8,000 pages with a set of three HP colour bottles or up to 5,000 pages with a HP black ink bottle out of the box.

Original HP inks are specially formulated to deliver sharp text, vibrant graphics and photos that resist water and fading and professional quality, borderless printing.

Replenishing ink is also clean and easy with HP’s innovative spill-free refill system.

The bottles can simply be plugged into the tank without any squeezing required.

Users can also easily monitor ink levels with the transparent ink tanks.

The working environment today needs to be connected and wireless.

The new HP DeskJet GT 5820 All-in-One printer makes it easy for users working remotely to connect via smartphones and tablets.

The printer can be set up out of the box using just a mobile device. Even without a wireless network, Wi-Fi direct enables users to directly connect their printer to the mobile device at home.

In addition, with the HP All-in-One Printer Remote app, users can quickly send scans to email or cloud storage through their mobile device.

They can easily print from a variety of devices including iPhone and iPad using AirPrint, or smartphones and tablets running Android, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Google Chrome operating systems.

The new HP DeskJet GT 5810 All-in-One presents the same functionalities as the HP Deskejet GT 5820 All-in-One but without Wireless capabilities.

More information about the new HP DeskJet GT 5820/10 All-in-One series is available at http://www8.hp.com/za/en/home.html

Pricing and Availability

The HP Deskjet GT 5820 All-in-One printer starts at R3999.00 and is expected to be available in South Africa in May 2017.

The HP Deskjet GT 5810 All-in-One printer starts at R2999.00 and is expected to be available in South Africa in May 2017.

This article was published in partnership with HP.