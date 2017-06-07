Saphila 2017 Conference in pictures

The Saphila 2017 Conference took place at Sun City in the North-West on 5 and 6 June – bringing key companies and professionals together.

Delegates enjoyed discussions, presentations and exhibitions from South Africa’s top SAP companies, and listened to many prominent international speakers.

The conference is aimed at connecting SAP users through the sharing of knowledge about innovations, implementation and service delivery.

Delegates were encouraged to partake in competitions and even hunted QR codes to stand a chance to win a Kia Picanto.

The Winners of the various competitions that were held during Saphila 2017 are as follows:

Dimension Data Tour de France all inclusive trip winner: Rob Coombe

T-Systems Competition winner: Martha Mahlangu

Inspiraton award Kia Picanto winner: Mandla Mzimba

Inspiration award runner up: David Visser

Here is a pictorial of what happened over the two days of the Saphila Conference & Expo.

Conference presentations

Opening Keynote by Tom Raftery, Global SAP VP

Opening Keynote for Saphila 2017 day 2 – Raphael Perez, Vice President, SAP Leonardo EMEA

Accenture’s Managing Director Eliseo Belmonte explains how digitalisation impacts the retail industry.

Exhibitors and conference partners

Diamond sponsor, SAP

T-Systems a Platinum Sponsor

Deloitte a Platinum sponsor

Click Software a Silver stand sponsor

The Huawei stand at Saphila 2017 – a Platinum Sponsor

Wipro stand at Saphila 2017

Prizegiving

Winner of the Dimension Data Tour de France all inclusive trip: Rob Coombe

Winner of the Kia Picanto: Mandla Mzimba

Runner up of the Inspiration Award: David Visser

