Invest in your software developers or someone else will

On 21 and 22 July, local JAVA developers will gather at the Focus Rooms, Sandton for the 2017 Java Cloud Conference.

I Code Java Conference is one of many software conferences hosted around the country to train and connect Java developers to each other and open new opportunities in the tech industry.

JAVA is one of the most popular programming languages in the world, with close to 90% of Fortune 500 companies reported to be using it, and is growing fast in Africa.

Invest in your developers’ education, or you can pay for their mistakes

In today’s competitive global business climate, companies looking to improve their gross margins and increase productivity are increasingly looking for ways to boost employee performance and effectiveness.

More than 60% of IT managers believe that the skill of their teams is the most important success criteria for critical IT functions.

Companies in the top quarter in training expenditure per employee per year ($1,500 or more) average 24% higher profit margins than companies that spend less per year, according to HR Magazine.

Training also affects employee retention.

According to the American Society for Training & Development, 41% of employees at companies with inadequate training programs plan to leave within a year versus 12% of employees at companies who provide excellent training and professional development programs.

Get your developers trained – 1 or 2 days out of office will make the world of difference in performance.

Do not give your employees excuses why they cannot increase their knowledge to benefit your business.

“There is no saturation point in education.” – IBM Founder Thomas J. Watson, Sr.

The Java Cloud Conference website is being organised by Evenir Pty Ltd, leaders in software conferencing who aim to provide a space for new and experienced developers to connect and open up the tech conversation in a country where coding is still an emerging profession and industry.

Evenir also run PHP Craft South Africa, UX Craft South Africa and co-host Blockchain Africa with Bitcoin Events.

“There is a huge emphasis on training at our conferences, because the industry is still so fresh in South Africa,” says Theo Sauls, Founder of Evenir.

“Many developers are self-taught and could benefit from networking with more experienced developers. Our conferences and workshops provide a space for this.”

The event is a mix of practical applications and informative talks by local and international experts in the field, with headline local and international speakers.

While South Africa has recently been recognised as a growth hub for technology, there is still a long way to go.

Sauls, however, says that it is imperative that the country start looking at IT, and more especially software development/coding, as the job market of the future.

“Besides the fact that we have a serious IT skills shortage in South Africa, if you look at the Java Ecosystem, developed countries are looking abroad for developers to outsource work to,” he explains.

“That work could be coming to South Africa.”

To help move this process forward, Evenir regularly donates a percentage of its’ tickets to students to attend the conference for free.

Please check the website for FREE STUDENT seats.

“It’s pointless getting all these experienced developers together if we are not developing our next wave of experienced developers,” says Sauls.

“And thanks to sponsors such as Absa member of Barclays, Entelect, Hello Group, Google and DevelopOne, we are able to donate 20% of the tickets to students and invest in our country’s future.”

The inaugural 2015 Conference was SOLD OUT, and this year’s Johannesburg conference is filling up fast.

