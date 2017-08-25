Acer Africa launch online store

Acer, the leading brand in consumer technology hardware, software and services in IoT globally, today announced that the company will expand its customer support by introducing its first online store in South Africa called Shop Acer.

In 2016 a staggering 58% of online adults in South Africa were shopping via e-commerce platforms and this trend will continue to increase year-on-year.

By creating Shop Acer, the company will be providing a unique online shopping destination for consumers that includes Acer’s bestselling products.

Exclusive deals and special offers will also be available from the store during peak seasons and holiday periods.

Marketing Manager at Acer Africa, Belinda Marais says, “We are delighted to finally announce that the Shop Acer store is now live.

The store will stock all Acer products available in South Africa and aims to provide our customers with an exclusive Acer experience and offer them a direct link to the brand and its services.”

Acer’s product offering includes laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors, accessories and gaming, all of which can be delivered free of charge to your door from www.shopacer.co.za.

As part of the Shop Acer launch, Acer will be offering customers exclusive deals of up to 50% off.

Established in 1976, Acer pride itself in developing products that enhance people’s lives through constant innovation and dedication to the research, design, marketing and sale of quality manufactured products.

To view these deals visit Shop Acer.

This article was published in partnership with Acer Africa.