Gearbest’s awesome deals line-up for September

Gearbest is offering great deals on the latest flagship devices in its global flagship launch special, and you can win a hot gift or vouchers for purchases over $99 paid via PayPal.

Here is a look at some of the deals available.

Vernee M5 4G Smartphone – $119.99

Gearbest is offering an extra $100 off the presale price for the Vernee M5.

The latest Vernee flagship is equipped with high-power configuration powered by a Mediatek MT6750 chipset, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Running on Android OS v7.0 out of the box, it comes with a Li-Po 3300 mAh, non-removable battery, while featuring a 5.2 inches IPS display with 720 x 1280 px resolution.

Elephone S8 4G Phablet 2 – $239.99

The Elephone S8 boasts of a 21MP main snapper at its rear and a 13MP front camera.

It runs Android 7.0 Nougat and features a 6.0 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Deca Core 2.0 GHz 4GB RAM MT Helio X20 processor paired with and 128GB native storage capacity.

Apart from its distinctive features Elephone’s latest premium flagship makes an impression that the device is ahead of its time in terms of the appearance and is a greeting from the far-distant future.

UMIDIGI S2 4G Phablet – Coming soon

Coming soon to Gearbest’s exclusive global launch is the UMIDIGI S2 4G Phablet – a lower-priced alternative to the high-priced new-age slim bezel designs.

This discount deal will be available from 18 September.

More deals and giveaways

Here is a list of other gadget deals that you can get at crazy discounts:

Gearbest is also offering up to 80% off in their Autumn Bumper Harvest big deal, with extra Paypal discounts, lucky bags, and bargain phones for as little as $9.99.

As part of the deal, Gearbest will also be giving away a Mi6 to one lucky winner. Find out more here.

