AI-powered HUAWEI Mate 10 set for top of the class

The second half of 2017 has seen considerable excitement and speculation around flagship devices from Samsung, Huawei and Apple.

Based on official information released by Huawei, the Mate 10 Series is set to launch in Munich on October 16th.

Teaser images have hinted at desirable features such as a bezel-less screen and a Leica dual-lens camera but it’s what’s under the surface that is generating the most excitement: the introduction of AI.

At a point in time where smartphone innovation has begun to stagnate, consumers are clamoring to see a revolution not only in design but user experience.

Using AI to make smartphones smarter and deliver more customized experiences requires advances in many different device capabilities.

With this in mind, Huawei has made significant investment into AI and data mining technology for over five years at its prestigious Noah’s Ark Lab, as well as strategically collaborating with academic institutions such as UC Berkley on AI research.

The fruits of these labors were first seen when Huawei introduced the Honor Magic smartphone which, through its Magic Live system, brought users an AI-powered user experience that leveraged intelligent machine learning algorithms and perceptive responses to user needs.

This was just the beginning.

We can expect that a HUAWEI Mate 10, which makes strides in both performance and configuration, will be a standout contender in the smartphone market this autumn.

