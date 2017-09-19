Pre-order Umidigi S2 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 at Gearbest’s low prices

Gearbest is once again offering MyBroadband readers the chance to pre-order the latest flagship devices at great discounts.

This time around you can pre-order the Umidigi S2 Phablet with Gearbest’s Global Presale, as well as the recently launched Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.

UMIDIGI S2 4G Phablet – $239.99 now $179.99

Bezel-less displays and super wide screens are in this year and the Umidigi S2 has followed the undeniable trend, however, it comes much more affordable price than most top-tier brands.

What sets UmiDIGI S2 apart is that in addition to that, the phone will sport a 5,100mAh battery,

The latest UmiDIGI flagship is available on Gearbest at a 27% discount from 18 -25 September.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 4G Phablet 64GB ROM – $589.99

The Mi Mix 2 takes a lot of the same cues from its predecessor while making it more accessible.

The phone is a lot easier to handle even with a 6-inch screen, making it comfortable to hold while looking incredible.

Below you can find the specifications of the smartphones mentioned above:

Specifications Umidigi S2 Phablet Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Display 5.99-inch IPS, LCD (2160 x 1080) 5.99 inch IPS, LCD (2160 x 1080) Dimensions 158 mm x 74.8 mm x 8.8 cm 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7 mm Weight 150g 185g OS Android 7 Android 7.1.1 Rear camera 13MP + 5MP dual camera 12MP dual camera Front camera 5MP 5MP Storage, internal 64GB 64GB Storage, expandable Micro SD up to 256GB Micro SD up to 256GB RAM 4GB 6GB Processor MT6757, 2.3GHz Octa-core MSM8998, 2.45GHz Octa-core Battery 5,100mAh 3,400mAh RRP $179.99 $589.99

