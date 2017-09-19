Finally, a smart(phone) investment

Last week, the new iPhone X marked the 10-year anniversary of the smartphone.

It’s changed the way you do everything – from waking up to getting a ride home – but it hasn’t changed investing.

That’s where Stash comes in.

Stash, an app by Liberty, uses the power of your smartphone to invest your spare change in SA’s Top 40 Companies. Every time you swipe, sweat or get some vitamin D, you stash.

“When it comes to investing, getting started is the hardest part. I can remember the homework I had to do to make sense of where I was putting my money. It seemed like too much work and I kept putting it off. Investing should be as easy as tweeting – that’s the goal of Stash,” says Juan Labuschagne, who heads up development at Stash.

Seventeen thousand (mostly young) South Africans have downloaded the Android app since May. Stash statistics have shown that it takes 49 seconds on average to sign up.

Invest your spare change

There aren’t any debit orders. Add your bank card, and each time you swipe, it’ll round up the transaction to the nearest R10 and invest the spare change.

So, if you swipe for R24.90 for a latté, the digital spare change of R5.10 is invested. The average Joe stashes R175 a month.

As with any app, you can tweak your settings on the fly.

Invest when you sweat on sunny days

Stash has come up with other ways to invest too.

Using your phone’s built-in step counter, you can invest 5c for every 100 steps. You can also link your fitness device or app to Stash. Take ten thousand steps and you’ll stash R5.

On sunny days, you’ll stash R5 too. Every morning, Stash checks the weather in your area. On days with clear skies or few clouds, you’ll add to your investment.

Where your Stash is invested

Your money is invested in a tax-free investment account which gives you the growth, including dividends, of SA’s Top 40 Companies.

You can invest up to R33 000 per year – tax-free.

How to get your Stash

Stash have simplified the verification process to make signing up faster.

Download the app from the Google Play Store. With just your name and phone number, you’re all set. There aren’t any complicated choices and forms.

As a sweetener, Liberty is offering R50 to anyone who gets a Stash and R10 per friend invited.

On 15 October, the app will be available on Apple’s iOS.

You can pre-register on the Stash website.

“With the December holidays fast approaching, we can’t think of a better time to get investing,” says Juan.

This article was published in partnership with Liberty.