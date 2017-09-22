Protect your business from data loss

Since data is the most important aspect of your computer, it is essential to have a plan for recovering from a system failure.

Malicious attackers may crash your computer’s operating system or data may be corrupted or wiped out by a hardware problem.

Another possibility of an instance for data to be compromised includes, computer loss, theft, or damage due to fires or other catastrophes.

The innumerable possibilities of losing invaluable information makes it essential to why you need to have a system in place that will back up and protect all your data.

No one person or company is invincible against computer damage or data loss, and even though an operating system and applications can be reinstalled, it may be difficult or impossible to recreate original data.

For this reason, having duplicate copies of your most important data saved in a remote location is imperative.

Rectron offer Microsoft’s new Azure-based service that allows you to back up (or protect) and restore your data in the Microsoft cloud.

From less important notes to highly confidential work documents, you can back up and restore them wherever you are.

Azure Backup replaces your existing on-premises or off-site backup solution with a cloud-based solution that is reliable, secure, and cost-competitive.

Azure Backup offers multiple components that you download and deploy on the appropriate computer, server, or in the cloud.

How Azure stands out from its competitors

Traditional backup solutions have evolved to treat the cloud as an endpoint, or static storage destination, similar to disks or tape.

However, Azure’s approach is simple as it is limited and doesn’t take full advantage of an underlying cloud platform, which translates to an expensive, inefficient solution.

Other solutions are expensive because you end up paying for the wrong type of storage, or storage that you don’t need and are often inefficient because they don’t offer you the type or amount of storage you need, and administrative tasks require too much time.

In contrast, Azure is a cost-competitive backup solution that delivers these key benefits:

Automatic Storage Management: With Azure Backup, there is no cost for using on-premises storage devices, as Azure Backup automatically allocates and manages backup storage, and you only pay for the storage you consume.

With Azure Backup, there is no cost for using on-premises storage devices, as Azure Backup automatically allocates and manages backup storage, and you only pay for the storage you consume. Unlimited Scaling: Azure Backup uses the underlying power and unlimited scale of the Azure cloud to deliver high-availability with no maintenance or monitoring overhead allowing you to set up alerts to provide information about events.

Azure Backup uses the underlying power and unlimited scale of the Azure cloud to deliver high-availability with no maintenance or monitoring overhead allowing you to set up alerts to provide information about events. Multiple Storage Options: An aspect of high-availability is storage replication. Azure Backup offers two types of replication: locally redundant storage and geo-redundant storage.

An aspect of high-availability is storage replication. Azure Backup offers two types of replication: locally redundant storage and geo-redundant storage. Unlimited Data Transfer: Azure Backup does not limit the amount of inbound or outbound data you transfer, and also does not charge for the data that is transferred.

Azure Backup does not limit the amount of inbound or outbound data you transfer, and also does not charge for the data that is transferred. Data Encryption: Data encryption allows for secure transmission and storage of your data in the public cloud. You store the encryption passphrase locally, and it is never transmitted or stored in Azure.

Data encryption allows for secure transmission and storage of your data in the public cloud. You store the encryption passphrase locally, and it is never transmitted or stored in Azure. Application-Consistent Backup: Azure Backup provides application-consistent backups, which ensure additional fixes are not needed to restore the data, and consequently reduces the restoration time for a faster return to running state.

Azure Backup provides application-consistent backups, which ensure additional fixes are not needed to restore the data, and consequently reduces the restoration time for a faster return to running state. Long-Term Retention: Azure can be used for both for short-term and long-term retention, and doesn’t limit the length of time data remains in a Backup or Recovery Services vault.

To protect yourself against data loss or damage, you can sign up or find out more by visiting the Rectron website.

This article was published in partnership with Rectron.