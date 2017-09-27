Keep fit for Summer with the help of wearable tech from Gearbest

Gearbest have launched a competitively priced range of smart watches, and you can save big.

With summer around the corner, there is no more time to waste to get in shape.

Here are some of the deals available now:

Xiaomi Huami AMAZFIT Heart Rate Smartwatch –$89.99 with coupon code: GBZAMIWATCH for the first 15 pieces sold

The Huami Amazfit is a great choice for those looking to get fit, as it helps you maximize every workout and every day.

The Amazfit features built-in GPS that provides accurate pace and distance for your runs, as well as a IP67 waterproof design that you can take swimming.

The 24-hour continuous heart rate monitor automatically tracks your body condition and synchronize to the connected mobile phone.

It also automatically tracks your daily steps, distance, calories and sleep quality.

The Amazfit sports an unbelievable battery life of 11 days for basic use with up to 5 days for regular use and 35 hours with continuous heart-rate and GPS tracking.

The multiple sports recorders allow the watch to track your runs and capture distance, time, calories, altitude as well as maximum and average of pace, speed, cadence, and guarantees improved fitness levels.

For fitness fanatics who constantly need access to important work information, the Amazfit includes a well-appointed communication tool, whether you’re on the trail, on the golf course or simply away from your desk.

The tool features smart notifications and vibration alerts for incoming calls, messages, and emails and gives you direct access to weather forecast, stop watch, compass, alarms, and more, so you can stay on top of things wherever you are.

AMAZFIT is designed with ceramic bezel, making it durable and resistant to scratching.

You can enjoy music on your Amazfit Watch without your phone when you pair with Bluetooth headphones and is compatible with Bluetooth version 4.0, Android, and iOS 8.0 or above.

Gearbest is also offering the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 Smart Watch at a 37% discount, as well as the U8 Smartwatch at a 17% discount.

More smart watch deals are available here:

