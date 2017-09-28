Where to get a great website and the best hosting prices in SA

At Web Crew, you can get top-notch web design, ultra-fast hosting, and more – all at the best price anywhere in South Africa.

No matter the size of your business, Web Crew has a variety of different design and development packages to enable you to most effectively reach your target market.

They also offer the best value for money website design services in South Africa, promising to beat any quote you get elsewhere.

Web Crew offers separate hosting packages with 99.99% uptime, which has proven to be very popular. Since entering the hosting market 2 years ago, Web Crew’s hosting clients have experienced no price increases while seeing their package sizes triple throughout the same period.

“We are actually busy setting up even more new servers locally, and our hosting is the cheapest in South Africa for what you get,” a company representative told us.

“It’s important for us to offer our clients a relief from the effects of a diminishing Rand – thus we keep things local. Our hosting packages just keep getting better and better, without clients paying more and more.”

Their SSL certificates are the cheapest in Africa, and this applies to all the 55+ certificates on offer. Currently, all hosting packages come equipped with a free SSL certificate to improve security for all their clients.

Based in the Western Cape of South Africa, Web Crew has experienced exponential growth, with clients all over Africa and around the world.

Web Crew also recently established a branch in New Zealand, which is servicing Australasia and Asia. Their eyes are currently set on Europe, with a new, innovative platform currently being created behind the scenes to help improve their infrastructure and services.

When asked in more detail about their team, the representative continued, “Our team is innovation-focused and our entire process is a little unconventional. We jump at any opportunity to do things different from the norm.”

The team consists of individuals who worked in conventional businesses before and became frustrated by corporate systems.

“We found our utopia in Web Crew, where we get the opportunity to innovate and blow away our clients. It isn’t often that one gets to be part of what is basically a movement. The environment and approach to working with clients is truly refreshing.”

“Being the cheapest is not a goal that’s sustainable. Our aim is to provide the best value and quality, and our innovative way of doing things enables us to do just that. We will continue to ensure our products are always better yet more affordable than those of the competition.”

For more information, visit the Web Crew website.

This article was published in partnership with Web Crew.