Service delivery unleashed – Experience it at GovTech 2017

“Unlocking possibilities to build a functional society”. That’s the promising theme of this year’s “better than ever” GovTech event, on at the Durban International Convention Centre, 29 October to 1 November.

The annual confluence of ICT and business thought leaders in Government and private sector is set to disrupt conventional thinking and show how IT is being put to work to make services more accessible, more streamlined and add value to citizens.

Take Healthcare for instance. Accessible, high quality primary healthcare is still a challenge.

What solutions can be deployed to remedy the problem and how should IT be used to enable this and make healthcare accessible and affordable for all?

It is critical at all levels in the public health sector to improve the working of the basic financial, operational, procurement and logistical management systems and controls.

What interventions can be put in place to ensure that poorest of all in rural communities can receive medical treatment on demand?

These and many other pressing issues will be unpacked and explored as some of the brightest minds in Government and business put their heads together at GovTech 2017.

GovTech is hosted by the State Information Technology Agency (SITA). It is one of the more visible initiatives through which SITA is realising its vision of “being the lead ICT agency to enable public sector delivery”.

It is all about deploying IT to overcome and wipe out the hurdles that get in the way of service delivery.

The format this year is designed to encourage more interactivity amongst sponsors, exhibitors and delegates.

While SITA is accelerating the modernisation and digitalization of Government

IT, this forward-looking event is also a back-to-basics relook at unlocking the ethos of service delivery.

It unpacks what service delivery and efficiency really means to everyone in society.

This year’s GovTech is about empowering the doers, rather than the talkers.

The event is focused on achieving results and a disruptive improvement in service delivery across all spheres of Government to touch the lives of all citizens in this country.

Join the conversation and be part of the change from 29 October – 1 November at the Durban International Convention Centre.

GovTech 2017 will show you how and where it is happening – by harnessing innovative and disruptive IT solutions and by creating robust connections among Government, civil society and private sector ICT game changers.

To be part of this solutions-driven, action-oriented event, register on www.govtech.co.za.

This article was published in partnership with SITA.