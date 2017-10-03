Get the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 from Gearbest at awesome discounts

Gearbest has the latest Smartphones and Phablets on offer, and you don’t want to miss out.

The Chinese giant has recently launched its second iteration of the Mi Mix Phablet.

Xiaomi gave the world a taste of what was to come in smartphone design when it released the first Mi Mix model with a large, gorgeous display with its next to no bezels design.

This, of course, led to almost every major manufacturer to follow their lead in cutting out unused surface area.

And as with its predecessor, the Mi Mix 2’s screen attracts all the initial attention.

The screen measures 5.99 inches, and has an 18:9 aspect ratio, which is shared by the LG G6 and the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Other attractive features of the Mi MIX 2 include a fingerprint sensor, dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi ac dual band, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type C port and support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

More detailed specifications are listed in the table below:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Display 5.99 inch IPS, LCD (2160 x 1080) Dimensions 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7 mm Weight 185g OS Android 7.1.1 Rear camera 12MP dual camera Front camera 5MP Storage, internal 64GB Storage, expandable Micro SD up to 256GB RAM 6GB Processor MSM8998, 2.45GHz Octa-core Battery 3,400mAh RRP $555.99

