WIRUlink disrupts Business Fibre market

WIRUlink offers uncapped, uncontended and unshaped dedicated business fibre internet access.

With 99.9% up-time, they enable your business to make use of technologies such as cloud computing to more effectively run your business.

This high performance, enterprise-grade, dedicated internet access gives businesses access to the same reliable fibre infrastructure that WIRUlink’s core wireless network has been built on.

With technologies like cloud computing, it is of the utmost importance that your business has a fast and reliable internet connection.

To make your connection even more reliable WIRUlink has added the option to add wireless connectivity as an additional redundant connection.

WIRUlink’s Business Fibre can be seamlessly upgraded in the future to the highest speeds without the need of replacing any infrastructure.

Advantages include:

Speeds of 10Mbps to 10Gbps

True uncapped and unshaped

Guaranteed 99.9% uptime

No contention ratio (local & international)

4 business hours SLA to repair

Dedicated fibre pair to the business not shared by other customers

Wireless backup in case of fibre break (optional)

Wireless while you wait. Temporary wireless connection whilst fibre is being deployed1

Synchronous (upload and download speeds are the same)

5 Static IP addresses (/29 bit) with option to add more

Lead Time: 1 to 6 months2

Under 5ms Latency (to SA networks)

<0.5% Packet Loss

No formal credit assessment or supporting documents required

Enquire about higher speeds of up to 10Gbps

The pricing is detailed in the table below:

For more information, visit the WIRUlink website.

This article was published in partnership with WIRUlink.