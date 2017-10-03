WIRUlink disrupts Business Fibre market

WIRUlink offers uncapped, uncontended and unshaped dedicated business fibre internet access.
With 99.9% up-time, they enable your business to make use of technologies such as cloud computing to more effectively run your business.
This high performance, enterprise-grade, dedicated internet access gives businesses access to the same reliable fibre infrastructure that WIRUlink’s core wireless network has been built on.
With technologies like cloud computing, it is of the utmost importance that your business has a fast and reliable internet connection.
To make your connection even more reliable WIRUlink has added the option to add wireless connectivity as an additional redundant connection.
WIRUlink’s Business Fibre can be seamlessly upgraded in the future to the highest speeds without the need of replacing any infrastructure.
Advantages include:
- Speeds of 10Mbps to 10Gbps
- True uncapped and unshaped
- Guaranteed 99.9% uptime
- No contention ratio (local & international)
- 4 business hours SLA to repair
- Dedicated fibre pair to the business not shared by other customers
- Wireless backup in case of fibre break (optional)
- Wireless while you wait. Temporary wireless connection whilst fibre is being deployed1
- Synchronous (upload and download speeds are the same)
- 5 Static IP addresses (/29 bit) with option to add more
- Lead Time: 1 to 6 months2
- Under 5ms Latency (to SA networks)
- <0.5% Packet Loss
- No formal credit assessment or supporting documents required
- Enquire about higher speeds of up to 10Gbps
The pricing is detailed in the table below:
For more information, visit the WIRUlink website.
This article was published in partnership with WIRUlink.