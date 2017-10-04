The drivers and benefits of edge computing

As bandwidth-intensive content, IoT, cloud computing architecture increase, computing power and storage is being inserted out on the network edge in order to lower data transport time and increase availability.

Edge data centres bring bandwidth intensive content closer to the end user and latency-sensitive applications closer to the data.

Schneider Electric has released a white paper that explains the drivers of edge computing and explores the various types of edge computing available, including local devices, localized data centres, and regional data centres.

There are three primary applications of edge computing that the white paper discusses.

A tool to gather massive information from local ‘things’ as an aggregation and control point. A local storage and delivery provider of bandwidth-intensive content as part of a content distribution network. An on-premise application and process tool to replicate cloud services and isolate the data centre from the public cloud.

The type of edge computing that provides the deployment speed and capacity in-line with future IoT application demands are the localized 1-10 rack versions.

These provide significant processing and storage capabilities and can be designed and deployed quickly and easily with either configured-to-order or prefabricated variants.

This article was published in partnership with Schneider Electric.