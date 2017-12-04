RS Components takes affordable thermal imaging to the next level with the new FLIR ONE Pro

RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE:ECM), the global distributor for engineers, is among the first in the world to stock the newly launched FLIR ONE Pro thermal-imaging system for mobile devices.

With increased sensor resolution of 160×120, innovative VividIR processing for greater image sharpness, and new features added to the user-interface app, this third generation of the FLIR ONE family delivers even better value for professional and DIY users.

The app can load captured thermal images directly to the smartphone’s camera roll, to simplify sharing with colleagues or posting to social channels.

The new FLIR ONE Pro retains many features that made its predecessors so successful, including MSX technology that combines thermal images with edge details from the smartphone’s colour camera for greater clarity and easier interpretation.

It also features the innovative adjustable OneFit connector, which simplifies attaching the module even when the mobile device is in a protective case.

Typical applications include use by tradespeople, to pinpoint problems that are difficult to see, such as energy loss, sources of water damage, or hidden electrical faults.

It is also great for troubleshooting automotive issues, analysing electronic circuits like power supplies or inverters, or examining industrial machinery.

Robust construction allows the module to survive general work-site wear and tear, including being dropped from heights up to 1.8 metres.

“FLIR ONE Pro delivers a massive leap forward in the field of thermal imagery,” said Marco Nibioli, Sales Manager EMEA, FLIR Systems. “It delivers improved image quality and an improved user experience at an affordable price, bringing the benefits of high-quality thermal imaging within the reach of individuals and small businesses.”

Fabien Fournier, Senior Global Category Manager for Test and Measurement at RS, added, “RS is ready to fulfil orders for FLIR ONE Pro immediately, and we expect it to be an even bigger hit than the previous version among our customers including industrial, trade, and enthusiast users.”

Two versions are available, with a micro-USB connector for Android devices, or Lighting connector for iOS devices. Both are now available from RS.

This article was published in partnership with RS Components.