How DFA’s fibre network powers South African businesses

Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) is an open-access fibre infrastructure provider which delivers reliable and widespread connectivity across the country.

The open-access models means that DFA carries the cost of construction for the network and then rents fibre pairs to telecommunications operators.

As these operators share access routes, the price of leasing this infrastructure from DFA is much cheaper than building out their own network.

DFA also continuously adapts its fibre network to suit the needs of its clients and delivers an average uptime of 99.99%.

This impressive uptime places the company among industry leaders in South Africa and allows customers to be assured of the network’s reliability and performance.

DFA promises clients that in the event that anything does interrupt their connectivity, they will restore the connection within a maximum of four hours.

Large fibre network

Dark Fibre Africa has an impressive network, covering large metropolitan areas and including long-haul routes which pass various smaller areas.

“DFA’s state-of-the-art infrastructure covers large metropolitan areas, and our long-haul route between Gauteng and the east coast passes many small towns with countless opportunities for you to expand your customer base,” Dark Fibre Africa stated.

These long-distance routes are ideal for companies which want to expand their fibre customer base without building their own long-haul infrastructure.

As the demand for high-speed connectivity increases due to the advent of IoT and the development of smart cities, DFA’s open-access fibre network will prove invaluable in delivering fast, low-latency connections.

Additionally, the economies of scale of DFA’s fibre infrastructure increasingly benefit all clients who share the fibre network.

This lowers the cost of entry for South African telecommunications businesses, allowing new and growing companies to easily and affordably expand their network.

This article was published in partnership with Dark Fibre Africa.