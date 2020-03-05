Commvault – Data management for effective utilisation and protection

Data is an intrinsic part of business processes and also a source of competitive differentiation thanks to the potential of data analytics.

As a result, organisations need a data management provider that can effectively protect and enable businesses to utilise their data.

One such provider is Commvault, a recognised global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments.

However, in order to bolster and deliver managed data protection services from one single platform, Commvault has embarked on a journey to provide partners with a distinct differentiator through its Service Advantage programme.

Recently Commvault announced to the market that Data Sciences and Data Management Professionals South Africa not only achieved the prestigious Service Advantage Status, but they have gone the extra mile to be certified as Service Advantage+ partners.

Says Gerhard Fourie, Channel Manager at Commvault South Africa, “These partners are committed to not only reselling Commvault solutions but also investing in the skills and resources that go hand-in-hand with our offering. This Service Advantage Partner status will provide these partners with a distinct differentiator and new revenue opportunities. In addition, customers in need of a trusted advisor for their data management requirements can now look to both DMP SA and Data Sciences.”

These partners fall in line with Commvault’s strategy to expand its markets and create a solid support infrastructure for the end user customers.

Iniel Dreyer, Managing Director at DMP SA added, “The Commvault Service Advantage + program is a valuable contributor to the success of DMP SA. We always strive to add more value to our customers and having professional and qualified people to design, implement, support and maintain the Data Management Platform for customers is a crucial ingredient.

The programme is designed to equip technical staff to deliver exceptional Commvault services to customers and DMP SA is honoured to have achieved this accreditation in less than a year of opening our doors in South Africa. We are committed to build a strong working relationship with Commvault and deliver world class data management solutions to our customers.

Commvault keeps the program current by conducting a re-evaluation for certifications on an annual basis, ensuring that certified partners remain up to date with product and solution evolutions. New course material and training is also encouraged for every product update and release throughout the year.

This article was published in partnership with Commvault.