Why Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery are the start of something new

Huawei recently showed off the progress it has made on its Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and Huawei AppGallery development alongside its new lineup of 5G devices.

With the launch of HMS, Huawei provides the means for developers to fast-track the integration of HMS into their apps and make them available on the Huawei AppGallery.

AppGallery is one of the world’s top three application stores, serving over 600 million Huawei device users in over 170 regions – with a rich curation of global and local apps.

AppGallery and HMS replace the Google Play Store and Google Mobile Services (GMS) on Huawei’s Android smartphones respectively, and allow customers to take full advantage of this growing ecosystem which Huawei is rapidly expanding.

There are over 1,700 Quick Apps on the Huawei AppGallery, which offer immediate access without any installation required – as well as 55,000 applications that are integrated with HMS.

HMS in place of GMS

It must be noted that HMS is not a new operating system, and Huawei’s smartphones will continue to run on Android.

What HMS is, is a replacement for Google Mobile Services – which runs natively on Android devices and enables certain features and services.

This means that users will still be able to access services such as Gmail, YouTube, Chrome, Google Search, and Maps – just not through the pre-loaded apps and native integration which they had on GMS-enabled devices.

Subsequently, Huawei’s new smartphones will still feature the same interface and operating system as previous-generation of phones – they will just offer a different experience on a platform level.

The experience that Huawei will deliver through HMS and AppGallery aims to not only replace the Google solution used in previous years, but also to exceed it.

Huawei has been working hard to test the world’s most popular applications and ensure they are compatible with their HMS-enabled Android operating system.

It has done this for both local and international apps, and it will provide a targeted selection of helpful applications to users.

New and exciting

Huawei’s app and developer ecosystem have been growing exceptionally fast year-on-year, and the company has committed to improving and expanding AppGallery and HMS going forward.

Currently, there are over 1.3 million developers registered to create apps that work on HMS, with more joining the ecosystem every day.

Huawei has made it easy for developers to bring their applications to its AppGallery and HMS platform, and it continues to provide assistance with the migration and development of both local and international applications.

The progress the company has made over the past year is unprecedented, and Huawei is showing no signs of slowing down – it’s AppGallery and HMS offering has quickly grown into a strong ecosystem option for smartphone users.

In addition to offering a variety of applications, many of which will be unique to the company’s platform, Huawei is focussing on delivering the highest level of security and privacy possible.

After obtaining the ISO/IEC 27001 and CSA Star security certification in 2015 and the ISO/IEC 27018 privacy standard certification in 2019, HMS also became one of the first to pass the ISO/IEC 27701 certification – making Huawei a leader in security management, transparency and privacy compliance for personal data.

Huawei’s next generation of flagship smartphones is set to launch with HMS and AppGallery, making them the first in the generation of something new and exciting for fans of Huawei and Android alike.

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.