If you have ADSL, read this

Telkom is currently decommissioning its copper network, which means South African ADSL and VDSL subscribers are getting cut off.

This process leaves many DSL subscribers without a reliable fixed-broadband connection at home or at the office.

ADSL and VDSL subscribers must find an alternative connection, and the best options are fibre or fixed-LTE.

Fibre-to-the-home or fibre-to-the-business are the best alternatives to ADSL, as they offer higher speeds, better reliability, and are not susceptible to copper theft.

Fibre prices are also on par or more affordable than DSL when the total cost of ownership is considered.

The bad news is that fibre is only available in selected neighbourhoods in South Africa, which means not everyone can get it.

Where fibre is not available, fixed-LTE is the best option. It offers good speeds and high usage limits at an affordable price.

Another benefit of fixed-LTE is that it is quick and easy to order and install, which is not always the case with fibre.

Move to fibre or fixed-LTE now

This article was published in partnership with Supersonic.