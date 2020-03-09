How to pick the right EB-5 project when migrating to the US

Last year brought changes in EB-5 immigration visa requirements, such as the significant increase to investment criteria. Most notably, the minimum investment amount required increase to $900,000 from the previous $500,000 investment figure.

Although it is has become more expensive and is now an investment that is out of reach for many, it remains the safest and most direct path to a green card, according to Norris Mukembe, Principle Director at EB-5 Africa Advisors.

Therefore, potential applicant that can afford the minimum required amount, EB-Africa Advisors offers a few noteworthy tips.

Things to consider before applying for an EB-5 visa

1. The perceived risk of investment

For most regional centres that are selling construction projects, it is important to weigh each project on its economic merits such as what state it is in, what guarantees are offered by the regional centre, and what safeguards are in place if the investment goes bad.

2. Location, Location, Location

For an investment to qualify for a minimum investment it must meet USCIS TEA (targeted employment areas) requirements.

This is because certain areas are better for investment than others. For example, developing a hotel in Cape Town would be much better as an investment than investing in developing a hotel in Parys, Free State for obvious reasons.

3. Can the regional centre/ investment house pay you back?

By investing in an EB-5 visa, you are essentially giving money to a regional centre with the expectation of receiving your money back within a certain timeframe, as well as having created additional employment in the US.

Therefore, it is important to investigate how reliable the regional centre is. Find out whether people have received their money back by asking for proof, find out how long the regional centre has been in business, and what the company’s credit rating is.

What EB-5 Africa Advisors offers

EB-5 Africa Advisors has a team of experts in the EB-5 industry, including attorneys and analysts who can offer assistance with due diligence on regional centres and projects.

With offices in New York and South Africa they can assist you in picking the best investment for your needs.

For more information about their services, contact EB-5 Africa Advisors via email [email protected] or on the following phone numbers:

+1 201 367 0523

+27 81 280 3023

Alternatively, visit the EB-5 Africa Advisors website for more information.

To be contacted by EB-5 Africa Advisors, you can also fill out the form below.

This article was published in partnership with Meca EB-5 Africa Advisors.