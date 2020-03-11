Huawei Y7p – Impressive hardware at a great price

The Huawei Y7p boasts powerful specifications at a price which users will find hard to beat.

The smartphone is positioned at the top of the entry-level category and will vie for the attention of mobile gamers and trendy social media users alike.

With solid hardware and an optimised software platform in a premium design, the Y7p is a winner all around.

Premium design and display

The back of the Y7p’s body is made from polycarbonate material, which gives a premium, glass feel.

On the rear, users will find a physical fingerprint reader and the device’s triple-camera strip.

It sports a 6.39-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1,560. This is made all the better with more real estate on the screen for optimal use, thanks to the punch-hole cutout in the top left for the 8MP front camera.

The device is available in either Aurora Blue or Midnight Black.

Solid specifications

On the performance side, the Huawei Y7p comes with more than enough power for mainstream applications, gaming, and social media use.

It combines Huawei’s Kirin 710F octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, and is complemented by Huawei’s self-developed full scenarios accelerating engine.

This optimises the system to prevent stuttering, ensuring the phone “always performs like new.”

For storage, the device ships with 64GB of internal capacity, which can be expanded with an additional 512GB of microSD memory.

To keep you going throughout the day, the devices boasts a 4,000mAh battery. This provides enough juice for 22 hours of video playback, 111 hours of music playing, or 20 hours of web surfing.

Powerful triple camera

The Y7p features a triple-camera setup on the rear, supported by advanced AI software which lets “everyone be a photographer.”

The system employs a 48MP main sensor, combined with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth camera.

Huawei said its built-in AI intelligent scene recognition technology can automatically identify over 500 scenes and 21 categories in real-time, and adjust and optimise the picture accordingly.

It further supports Huawei’s Night Mode, which lets you take clear and bright photos in low-light conditions.

The feature uses AI stabilisation technology to enhance long-exposure shots of up to six seconds, giving you the ability to do your night-time shooting without the need for a tripod.

EMUI 9.1 and Huawei Mobile Services

The Y7p runs on Android-based EMUI 9.1, and runs Huawei Mobile Services (HMS).

EMUI 9.1 comes with the Linux-based EROFs file-reading system, increasing the random read speed by 20% and optimising space for up 1,000 additional pictures or 500 songs.

The Huawei AppGallery then features over 55,000 apps, with more than 390 million monthly active users.

Huawei has committed to keep growing its HMS ecosystem and the AppGallery going forward.

Users will still be able to use Google services like YouTube, Chrome, Google Search and Maps, but not via pre-loaded apps or the native integration of GMS.

Pricing and availability

The Huawei Y7p is available now at R3,499 from major operators and retailers.

The table below shows the specifications of the Huawei Y7p.

Huawei Y7p OS EMUI 9.1 Display 6.39-inch 720 x 1,560 IPS LCD Processor Kirin 710F RAM 4GB Storage 64GB, microSD up to 512GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 5.0 Cellular 4G/LTE Port Mini-USB Battery 4,000mAh

Huawei Y7p

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.