Back up to Microsoft Azure with Veeam Direct Restore

The cloud has become the norm in tech infrastructure as businesses have identified the various benefits it provides.

These benefits include versatility, efficiency, scalability, and accessibility from any place, any time.

Of the cloud solutions available on the market, Microsoft Azure stands out as an excellent choice.

Created by one of the giants of global tech, Azure is an all-encompassing cloud platform that is trusted by some of the biggest businesses in the world.

However, your business needs more than just the Azure cloud – it needs facilitation between your various business sites and staff, and your Azure cloud solution.

This is where Veeam has stamped its authority as a leader in facilitating the networking between the cloud and those who need to access it.

Veeam offers a plethora of solutions that empower your business’s use of the Azure cloud platform.

One of these solutions is Veeam Direct Restore to Microsoft Azure – a fantastic tool that restores backed-up data to your Azure cloud solution.

Veeam Direct Restore to Microsoft Azure

Direct Restore to Microsoft Azure is included in the Veeam Backup and Replication solution and allows users to restore Veeam backups directly on their Azure platform in just two steps:

Register your Azure subscription with Veeam. Restore any backup directly to Azure.

The benefits of this service are far-reaching.

The most obvious may be restoring your business’s data in the Azure cloud if something unforeseen occurs to your cloud solution.

If this is the case, Veeam Direct Restore to Microsoft Azure will help your business get its data restored and accessible as quickly as possible.

However, there are other reasons you may want to use this restore feature.

One such reason is if you want to transfer any of your on-premise VMware and Hyper-V VMs, physical servers, and endpoints onto the cloud.

This makes the tool particularly useful if you are in the process of moving your business onto Azure’s cloud service, as it will save you time, money, and stress.

How it works

The Veeam Direct Restore feature is simple to use and offers optimal functionality.

When backing up data, it is stored on the Veeam Repository. They can then be restored on your Microsoft Azure cloud solution via the Azure Proxy.

The graph below shows visually how this service works.

Benefits

Veeam Direct Restore to Microsoft Azure offers a variety of benefits to improve your business’s operations.

These include:

Improved scalability.

Increased IT efficiency.

Minimised operating costs.

Limited capital expenditures.

The Veeam Direct Restore feature can also be used to restore to the Microsoft Azure Stack – ensuring businesses can maintain business continuity by easily restoring their virtual, physical, and cloud-based backups onto their stack platform.

The mobility of Veeam Cloud is another significant benefit of using this restoration service.

Veeam Direct Restore means you can restore data to the cloud from anywhere and at any time.

Finally, if you wish, you can also use the Secure Restore feature – allowing you to scan your data for infections.

This ensures that the data you’re restoring isn’t going to corrupt other data with malicious code.

Try Veeam Direct Restore to Microsoft Azure

Veeam is so confident about its service that it is willing to let customers try it out before purchasing it.

All you need is an Azure solution on which to implement the restore service.

This article was published in partnership with Epsidon.