The 3 reasons why content marketing plans fail

Content marketing is a powerful tool for companies, and continues to grow in importance as more business decision makers and consumers conduct their buyer’s journey online.

In fact, research shows that over 60% of the total buyer’s journey takes place online – with much of it including research by a buyer.

Further research has shown that the traditional marketing “funnel” is no longer relevant, and business decision makers and consumers now make purchasing decisions as part of a cycliclical journey.

This information is key to creating a successful content marketing plan.

Unfortunately, many companies continue to make elementary mistakes which lead to their plans failing.

The three main causes driving these failures are detailed below.

Companies do not understand the buyer’s journey

The first reason why many content marketing campaigns fail is because companies do not understand the buyer’s journey.

They also fail to take into account that the majority of the modern buyer’s journey takes place online, and do not have a digital-first approach.

The graphic below details the modern buyer’s journey, and consists of four stages:

Awareness – The customer must be aware of your product or service.

– The customer must be aware of your product or service. Consideration – The customer considers your offering, and starts researching it.

– The customer considers your offering, and starts researching it. Purchase – The customer decides to purchase your offering.

– The customer decides to purchase your offering. Post-Purchase – The customer must be kept and satisfied to ensure they stay loyal.

Content marketing can be an extremely powerful tool in all these stages if implemented properly, and the correct content must be produced for each stage.

There is no content amplification

The second mistake many companies make with their content marketing plan is to only invest in content creation and neglect content amplification.

In simple terms: companies pay a lot of money for people to write articles for them, and then spend no money on ensuring these articles are published on platforms where their target market is.

The goal of any content campaign, whether it is content marketing or press releases, must be for the content to be published and read. Furthermore, it must be read by your target market.

Many companies will term their campaign a “success” if their content is written and sent out, posted on their social media pages, and placed on their company blog.

Whether the content is actually published on reputable platforms and read by their target audience is overlooked.

The next time you assess a content campaign, ask yourself:

Where was my content published?

How many people read the content? (Not impressions, or shares – actual unique reads.)

How many people visited my company website or contacted me after the article was published?

Companies give up too soon

The third reason many campaigns fail is because companies give up too soon. Once a campaign is launched, it must be given time to succeed.

Unfortunately, many companies will launch a content campaign and expect immediate results.

An initial batch of articles will go up, and the company will see a spike in traffic. However, when the company stops publishing content this traffic drops off.

This has been called the “Spike of hope and Flatline of nope” – pictured below using Google Analytics traffic measurement.

Your approach to a content marketing campaign should be the same approach you would take when growing a business.

Very few businesses see massive success overnight, and a sustained approach is needed to ensure it grows over time.

Even a giant like Amazon started out slowly – as shown by its share price graph below.

This is what you should be aiming for with a sustained content campaign: a strong foundation which leads to traffic growth that is maintained over a long period of time.

