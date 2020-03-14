A new mobile app can help your business – Build one now

Mobile apps have transformed the world. It is difficult to imagine what we would do without services like Uber, WhatsApp, or Airbnb.

Smartphones and mobile apps have become so pervasive that consumers are now demanding app-based services from companies.

Unless a business has its own app on their clients’ smartphone home screens, they stand to lose out to their competitors.

Businesses which have mobile apps are also showing improved customer relations and much higher client loyalty.

It is, however, not only consumer-facing apps which are changing the way people do business.

Many businesses have launched internal company apps to improve their operational efficiency and increase staff productivity.

These apps are particularly valuable for companies whose staff members are mobile, like remote workers and salespeople.

These applications make it easy to implement secure communications, company alerts, and location-based task tracking.

An app can also automate many tasks which previously needed hours of work from employees. This includes completing task-sheets and tracking travelling for work.

Building a business app

Building a custom app for your business may seem like a daunting task, but specialist app development company Codehesion makes it easy.

Their app developers do everything for a business – the strategy around the app, advice on which features to include, building the app, and listing in on app stores.

Codehesion CEO Hector Beyers said their experience also helps them to guide clients on which type of app will work best for their business.

Additionally, they provide companies with a roadmap on the mobile app development process and costing guidelines.

Beyers encourages companies which would like a new mobile app to contact them for further details by completing the form below.

This article was published in partnership with Codehesion.