Pay all due tax by 31 March to avoid penalties

SARS is urging all South Africans to submit their outstanding tax returns now and pay all tax due by 31 March.

In a recent BusinessTech article, SARS said that it is a criminal offence not to submit a tax return when it is due, and can be a criminal offence not to pay.

Therefore, by submitting tax returns now and paying all tax before 31 March, taxpayers will avoid penalties and interest.

SARS is also committed to helping taxpayers pay their tax debt before it is overdue and offers assistance with debt management.

“In instances where taxpayers are not compliant and have outstanding tax debt, the debt management department is committed to assisting businesses and individuals to become fully compliant,” said SARS.

Reach out to SARS and ensure that you comply with your tax obligations.

To find out more visit the SARS website.

This article was published in partnership with SARS.