bidorbuy adds Happy Hour online deals

When money is tight, finding the right product at the right price is more important than ever. That’s something that bidorbuy understands, and they’ve made it easier for every kind of South African online shopper to do just that – without breaking the bank.

While some retailers use promotions as a way of shifting unwanted stock at the end of each season, bidorbuy’s on-promotion products are based on what’s selling on the site. Shoppers can find great deals on heaters in winter and inflatable pool flamingos in summer, for example.

The products featured in bidorbuy promotions reflect the massive range available on the site, from the latest smartphones and TVs to rare antiques and collectibles.

As a welcoming and inclusive online marketplace, bidorbuy has developed promotions that cater to different people’s shopping habits. Bidorbuy takes choice seriously, with multiple ways to find, pay for and ship purchases.

bidorbuy deal format

Their latest deal format is Happy Hour. It’s a Monday lunchtime flash sale (between 12pm and 1pm) with expert category managers choosing six in-demand products at unbeatable prices. Happy Hour is ideal for people who know what they want and hate to miss out on a bargain – these limited stock specials are now-or-never chances to save.

For today’s shoppers, convenience is as important as price. There’s no real incentive to struggle through the crowds at the mall when the best deals can be found without leaving the couch.

That’s when bidorbuy’s Weekend Specials come into their own. From 3pm on Friday until midnight on Sunday, discounted items are available on both an auction and buy now basis. This promotion really is for everyone – those who enjoy the thrill of online auctions (and the chance to potentially pay even less) and those who like the price certainty of buy now deals.

Savvy shoppers who prefer to bid are well served on bidorbuy – the Crazy Wednesday and Snap Friday promotions are fun ways to join an online community of bidders, and potentially snag a great bargain in the process.

Both promotions feature products with starting prices as low as R1 and no reserve. Crazy Wednesday regularly attracts thousands of online shoppers, with many bidorbuy customers regarding it as a highlight of their week (and the perfect way to get over hump day). This promotion starts every Tuesday at noon and bidders have until midnight on Wednesday to join in and save.

Snap Fridays add further excitement by introducing a time limit – bidding is from 9am to 2pm only. Shoppers get the thrill of watching the clock count down, as well as the satisfaction of great deals.

Running alongside all the deals mentioned above, bidorbuy’s daily promotion Deal of the Week, offers shoppers the chance to save up to 70% on buy-now items from smartphones to soft toys, and kitchen cabinets to clothing. While deals like this can be found on bidorbuy every week, they simply cannot be found on the same products anywhere else.

Everyone loves a bargain, and on bidorbuy, no matter what day it is or how you prefer to shop, the next deal is only a click away.

