Move from ADSL to fibre now

If you are still using ADSL, it is time for you to move to fibre. It is faster, better, and more affordable than a comparable DSL service.

Apart from the benefits of fibre over ADSL, there is an even more pressing issue – Telkom is discontinuing all ADSL connections in South Africa.

In 2019, Telkom started to decommission its copper network – which means all South African ADSL and VDSL subscribers will get cut off.

This process will leave ADSL and VDSL subscribers without an Internet connection. Therefore, they will have to find an alternative.

Fibre is the best option as it offers users reliable and affordable uncapped Internet connections with speeds ranging between 10Mbps and 1Gbps.

There is, however, a caveat. Fibre is not available in all areas where people currently have ADSL connections.

If fibre is not available, the best alternative is fixed-LTE. It provides a fast connection, is quick to install, and offers generous usage limits.

Move to fibre now

A great option for people looking to move from ADSL to fibre or fixed-LTE is Supersonic.

Supersonic won the 2019 ISP of the Year Award and provides a wide range of affordable, uncapped fibre services.

The ISP also offers excellent fixed-LTE products over MTN’s award-winning network for those who cannot access fibre.

