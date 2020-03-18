Raspberry Pi 4 Model B – Take your DIY hacker projects to the next level

The Raspberry Pi Foundation regularly launches updated versions of its affordable mini-computer, the latest of which is the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B.

The Pi 4 Model B is a serious upgrade compared to the previous-generation devices, offering a great selection of capabilities for DIY hackers.

Thanks to the variety of operating systems, software projects, and add-ons for the Raspberry Pi boards, you can build almost anything with one of these credit card-sized computers.

From a retro gaming console to a NASA-designed mini Mars rover, the Raspberry Pi is a great fit for any DIY hacking project, making it a favourite among DIY computer enthusiasts.

RS Components kindly provided us with a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B along with the impressive OKDO starter kit.

Next-level capabilities

If you were a fan of the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B for its PC-like capabilities, the Pi 4 Model B is an upgrade in almost every single way.

The board provided to us boasted a whopping 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, along with dual-band Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet, and 4K60 hardware decode support.

Fans of modern port standards will be happy to see that the I/O has been updated and now sports a USB Type-C port for power, two Micro HDMI ports, and the same 40-pin GPIO header for connecting external hardware and add-on boards.

Software improvements for the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B include the adoption of the Mesa V3D graphics driver, which offers OpenGL-accelerated web browsing and the ability to run 3D applications in a window.

It also supports the new Debian 10 Buster OS, which delivers a modern user interface and updated Chromium 74 web browser.

Below are the specifications of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B provided to us for review.

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B CPU Quad-core Broadcom BCM2711 RAM 4GB LPDDR4 Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Gigabit Ethernet Ports 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 2x micro HDMI, MIPI Mini DisplayPort, MIPI CSI camera port, 3.5mm audio jack Storage MicroSD Input Power 5V DC via USB Type-C, Power over Ethernet, 5V DC via GPIO header

Endless potential

The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B can be used for a variety off applications, and it is also more suitable to resource-heavy projects thanks to its improved CPU, RAM, and software.

Even if the device is configured as a set-top box for your TV, its support for 4K60 hardware decode means your viewing experience will be unhindered by hardware limitations.

The OKDO Starter Kit which our Raspberry Pi 4 Model B came in is a great deal, offering an international power supply, three heatsinks, two Micro HDMI to HDMI cables, a 32GB MicroSD card, and a metal case with an integrated fan.

Using this setup alone, you can set up your Raspberry Pi 4 Model B as a set-top box, portable computer, or gaming console, as the heatsinks and fan will ensure its performance is not throttled due to excessive temperatures.

When it is paired with an IoT kit like the XinaBox IoT Starter Kit, however, you can set up the device to do anything – from monitoring the weather outside to controlling your smart home.

The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is available as a standalone product from RS Components for R954,50 including VAT for the 4GB, or as part of a variety of starter kits, such as the one show in the images below.

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B

This article was published in partnership with RS Components.