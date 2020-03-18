Watch Ford v Ferrari now on Video Play

Video Play subscribers can now watch one of the most exciting and highly-rated films of 2019 – Ford v Ferrari.

The movie stars Matt Damon as American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale as British race car driver Ken Miles.

The pair partner to build a revolutionary Ford vehicle to take on the renowned cars of Enzo Ferrari in the 24-hour Le Mans race of 1966.

A perfect combination

Ford v Ferrari mixes the drama of two passionate petrol-heads caught in the intrigue of corporate greed with the blockbuster-style thrill of tense, high-speed endurance racing.

Mark Hughes of Forbes praised the film in his review and described its blend of drama and action as a “great winning combo that should appeal to just about everyone, in the best possible way.”

The on-screen chemistry of the two Oscar-winning veterans Damon and Bale keeps matters interesting and funny in the scenes that precede the adrenaline-raging finale.

It’s no wonder Ford v Ferrari was nominated for several accolades and won two Academy Awards – for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing.

Add to that its Rotten Tomatoes Critics Rating of 92% and Audience Score of 98%, and it’s evident that Ford v Ferrari proves itself as both a film-making achievement and a true crowd-pleaser.

