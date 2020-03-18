How to make sure your press releases are published on MyBroadband

South African businesses send out hundreds of press releases every week – the majority of which are never published.

There are multiple reasons for this, but the result is the same: companies spend large amounts of money on their press releases being written and sent out, and receive zero return for their investment.

The aim of a press release is to provide exposure or to distribute a message from a company to its target audience through the media.

Press releases are sent to news websites and media platforms, with the hope that they will find value in the information and publish the message to their audiences.

However, with hundreds of press releases sent to news websites and media platforms every week, the majority will never see the light of day.

The press release problem

This lack of exposure is problematic for South African companies, as they spend large amounts of money on getting their press releases written and distributed.

If news websites and media platforms do not publish their content, they do not receive any return on the money they spent.

Another problem faced by South African companies is that if their press release is published somewhere, they have no insight into its performance or the value its adds to their business.

Agencies which sell press release services have used measures such as Advertising Value Equivalents (AVEs) to try and provide insight into the “value” which published press releases offer – but these measures have been declared unprofessional and have been banned by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations.

Guaranteed publication

To help companies overcome the “press release problem”, MyBroadband launched its Sponsored Content services.

There has been a huge demand for the service from South African companies since launch, and MyBroadband continues to see big growth in the number of companies booking sponsored articles.

A sponsored article is an article published on MyBroadband in partnership with a company, and forms part of an advertising campaign.

This provides a company the guarantee that their press releases will be published, and also allows them to include links in the article to their company website, contact pages, or other online assets.

The result is that a company receives a guaranteed return on their investment.

MyBroadband also creates performance reports for the sponsored articles, which includes the following information:

How many people read the article.

How many people clicked on links in the article.

What the article’s reach was on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

“We make the entire process very simple and will guide you each step of the way,” said MyBroadband MD Kevin Lancaster.

“The result is that your press releases are published on the biggest ICT news website in South Africa.”

For more information on booking sponsored content on MyBroadband, contact Kevin Lancaster on [email protected]

This article was published in partnership with MyBroadband.