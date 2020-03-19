Sintrex invests in its capabilities and gears for growth

For the official launch of our newly upgraded Sintrex premises, we rolled out the red carpet, invited our most valued clientele, arranged a celebrity guest speaker and put our best foot forward.

The day started off with breakfast canapés and a few introductions to ensure that everybody was comfortable with each other before our opening presentation.

After the welcoming, Laura Barker, Sintrex’s Training and Content Manager, shared her insights and strategy. Interestingly, she showed how our internship final exam was – at one stage – known as “the impossible exam”.

It’s an eight-hour exam with an 80% pass mark. Many interns, leading up to the exam, used to feel that it was unachievable.

Yet, instead of relaxing the standards, Laura’s staff put more effort into the training material and mentorship of the interns. The results now show that there is a higher success rate and less anxiety before final assessments.

Emile Biagio, Sintrex’s CTO, followed with current market examples of how data (and thus information) is the most valuable resource in the world… In fact, it has become more valuable than oil.

The idea that information is more valuable than oil was introduced by The Economist in 2017 – and, based on current market trends and examples, it seems to be the reality.

Some thoughts were shared on how this impacts us all in our current businesses and how we should embrace the opportunity.

Guest speaker, Dr Steve Harris, former ‘Mind Coach’ to the Springboks, ended with some personal insights and practical tips on “Surviving to thriving in business and life in general”.

The session was concluded with a guided walk through the new 24/7 Network Operations Centre. This was conducted by team leaders, Mariam Samodien and Wayne Humphries.

Over lunch, feedback and casual conversations were encouraged to understand client challenges and strategies – all of which were positive and left us with a sense of excitement for the near future.

We would like to thank everyone for their attendance, and all involved for making the day such a success… We cannot wait for next year!

The official launch of the newly upgraded Sintrex premises in photos

Emile Biagio, CTO of Sintrex

Guest speaker, Dr Steve Harris

Laura Barker, Sintrex’s Training and Content Manager

Sintrex’s 24/7 NOC

Lunch

Networking

This article was published in partnership with Sintrex.