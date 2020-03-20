Acer for Education helps teachers with remote learning

As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread, organisations are shutting down their physical offices and spaces.

This is also true for the education sector, where schools and tertiary education institutions have been forced to utilise remote learning in order to continue their curricula.

Acer, through its Acer for Education programme, is also committed to ensuring its customers can continue their educational programmes and has taken measures to ensure this is the case.

This is why Acer has joined various partners to help educators transition to remote learning.

Examples of these partnerships are below.

EdTechTeam

Acer for Education has partnered with EdTechTeam to educate teachers about the latest educational technologies – such as those used in remote learning.

The goal of the partnership is to help teachers modernise their teaching methods and provide learners with an education that utilises the advantages of modern technology.

Education professionals can access short EdTechTeam online modules from the comfort of their own home – a simple process that provides great results.

One of the modules educates teachers on how to use their Acer Chromebook to optimise their teaching method.

It is suitable both for teachers unfamiliar with their new Acer Chromebook and for those who have already been using one.

AppsEvents

AppsEvents is a global G Suite for Education training provider, offering EdTech training for schools and teachers using Google Apps.

In partnership with Acer, AppsEvents has released a number of tips and tricks to help teachers get started using Google Meet for remote learning.

Watch the video here:

Acer Academy Programme

Acer also runs its own programme to help teachers around the world provide the best possible education to their pupils.

Acer Academy is a teacher training programme that helps educators within Acer Innovative Schools improve their EdTech skills.

This is particularly important in the context of a time where coronavirus is making remote learning safer than in-person classes.

Acer Academy offers teachers a series of training webinars that allow teachers to educate themselves on remote learning and EdTech.

This includes education on how to use Microsoft Teams as a learning hub, and even shows how Minecraft can be used as an educational tool.

Comparing remote learning

With the various remote learning tools available, it can be difficult to determine the right tools for your specific needs.

Acer has therefore developed a comprehensive comparison table – providing you with the information you need to make an informed choice.

This includes the specifications of each service, as well as the advantages and drawbacks each of them offers.

View this resource below, and click here to learn more about Acer and its partners’ educational resources on remote learning.

This article was published in partnership with Acer.